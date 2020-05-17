Students finding ways to overcome COVID-19 mental stress - Expert suggests structured activities to limit negative impact of social distancing

David Salmon

Contributor

Since schools were closed on March 13, three days after the first case of the deadly coronavirus was confirmed in the island, many students have complained of challenges coping with the quarantine measures even as the institutions transition into virtual delivery of lessons. Others have embraced new interests as they seek to adjust to the reality.

Danial Green, an extroverted, 17-year-old student from Manchester, who loves socialising, told The Sunday Gleaner that the pandemic has triggered major changes in her life.

“I am an extrovert and I am [usually] only at home when it is bedtime. I am either out with friends on weekends, at youth fellowship, church or school,” said the B.B. Coke High School student.

Danial disclosed that disruption in routine has been triggering headaches, tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and minor depression. Yet, her biggest challenge staying home is “getting along with family as we argue over the smallest things”.

With the COVID-19 disruption comes several uncertainties, which have been affecting Danial’s ability to study.

“Every time I create my study calendar, I hear something has changed with our exam timetable. So, because of that, I have stopped all studying completely because I am not going to keep studying for months not knowing when or if we will actually get to do our exams. My focus is zero right now,” she said of her preparations for her Caribbean Examinations Council-administered tests.

To cope, she finds peace in prayer and not sticking to a routine and trying to pass time with a variety of activities.

“If I watched movies yesterday afternoon, then today, I will write poems or read a book. If I stayed inside all day yesterday, then today I will try to take a walk around my yard or take a chair and sit under the tree,” she said.

Like Danial, Ree-Anna Robinson is also gripped by anxiety at times due to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 instils a great deal of fear and uncertainty in me as it causes me to undergo high levels of stress,” she told The Sunday Gleaner. “While staying at home, I have experienced food shortages when my parish (St Catherine) was on lockdown … and there were days I did not want to get out of bed and do anything productive.”

The Government had imposed a two-week lockdown on St Catherine in April following a surge in cases of the coronavirus in the parish.

Ree-Anna, however, said family and friends have been a major source of support, providing a listening ear and assisting as best as they can.

“I think this pandemic has caused us to start appreciating the things we took for granted,” she said, reflecting. “It has allowed us some time for introspection and character development.”

Likewise, Hanover student Danielle Miller has been trying to make the best of the situation.

“I have seen growth in many areas of my life. For instance, I started farming,” she said, adding that it brings a sense of accomplishment watching her crops grow.

She also keeps a positive attitude as she reads more and keeps up to date with current affairs.

“Every second of this pandemic spent is geared towards the betterment of myself mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally,” Miller explained.

“The current uncertainty in regard to external exams has made me feel uneasy,” said Tahvaughni Pryce, who is the head boy of Jonathan Grant High.

UNWELCOMED CHANGE

He added that the restrictions on movement and gatherings have also brought an unwelcome change.

“People no longer see the place they call home as a home but they see it as a cage. Not being able to meet new people and learn from others makes me feel like I have been placed in a box,” he told The Sunday Gleaner.

“The persons that you socialise with help to keep you sane … ,” he added, pointing out that family, neighbours and friends were providing good support. “It is always best to surround yourself with positive people. You may live in a garrison community, but your home does not have to be a garrison.”

He has also started a workout routine to keep himself physically active and maintain a positive mental state.

Consultant clinical psychologist Dr Avril Daley explained that an increase in depression and anxiety will occur with some of the COVID-19 containment measures and could worsen as the pandemic drags on.

Further, she said that a return to “normalcy” could also be challenging for students, given the uncertainties about what the post-COVID-19 physical school setting will be like.

She suggested the following strategies to help students mitigate the negative mental effects of the pandemic:

• Put a structure in place which includes a time for sleep

• Incorporate physical activity in the day, whether exercising or playing a sport, taking into consideration physical-distancing protocols

• Include a transition time for students to engage with others in online classes

• Use social media to connect with each other

• Learn a new skill, develop a new hobby or tackle a project that you have an interest in to keep engaged

• Seek help from a mental health professional if the symptoms become worse

