Teenager arrested for illegal possession of firearm

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Western Division say they have charged a teenager with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Arnette Gardens, Kingston 12 on Saturday, May 16.

Charged is 18-year-old Rahiem Dixon, of a Rodney Road Kingston 12 address.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 12:30 a.m., a team of officers was on foot patrol in the community when Dixon was accosted and searched. One Browning pistol and seven 9mm rounds were taken from him.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

