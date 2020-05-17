Three charged for murder of Westmoreland shopkeeper

The police in Westmoreland say they have charged three men in connection with the Monday, January 20 murder of 50-year-old shopkeeper, Keith ‘Keithy’ Williams of Ricketts Avenue, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmorland.

Charged with murder are 29-year-old Ricardo Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Tashwayne’, 21-year Tommy McFarlane of Ricketts Avenue, Savanna-la-mar in Westmoreland and Ricky Banton, 18, a mechanic of Poppy Street, Georges Plain in Westmoreland.

The three men were arrested and charged on Friday, May 15.

Reports are that about 7:15 p.m., citizens heard explosions coming from William’s business establishment and summoned the Police. A Police team responded and found Williams in his shop in a pool of blood.

Their court dates are being finalised.

