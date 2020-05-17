Three children, three doctorates - Jamaican parents credits the help from God for their children’s achievements

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Sunday Gleaner Writer

Oral and Ornell Christie are two beaming parents today as their three children – Omari, Malikah and Kofi - have all graduated with doctorates, either in the medical or engineering fields.

The Christies said they wanted to share their story in the hope that they can inspire other Jamaicans to reach for the stars.

Oral and his wife hail from Ocho Rios. He is a past student of York Castle High School – a school he still remains involved with as an alumni. They migrated to the United States in 1980 and after their children were born, the Christies ensured that their Jamaican upbringing remained an integral part of their growing up.

Oral will be the first to admit that the values instilled in him from Jamaica, formed a strong part of his children’s achievements as it all began with his own father.

However, it was not an easy road for the Christies, but Oral said he and his wife made sure to give their children the support they needed and encouraged them in every way they could.

Today, the eldest Omari, 32 is a medical doctor. According to his father, Omari had a fascination with science and investigation from an early age. He said his son spent countless hours tinkering and making mistakes in order to figure out how things properly fit.

Omari was introduced to bioengineering and microbiology, which translated into a degree in biomedical engineering at The Georgia Institute of Technology. He pursued a career in engineering while employed at two nearby hospitals in the radiology department during and after his undergraduate studies. He obtained a master of science in medical sciences at Morehouse School of Medicine to bolster his application and subsequent acceptance in the medical doctorate programme at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Only daughter, Malikah, 28, did her doctorate of medicine in dentistry from the Medical University of South Carolina. Oral describes her as an avid learner and high achiever.

GIVES BACK TO COMMUNITY

What pleases him about his ‘baby girl’ is the fact that she enjoys giving back to her community, a value he said that was instilled in her from a young age.

“She is especially passionate about involvement within the under-represented minority community and seeks to be an inspirational figure to young men and women alike. She hopes to inspire others to pursue their goals and shed light on opportunities that they might not have deemed possible,” he said of his daughter.

The baby of the family, Kofi, 26, Oral describes as being an ambitious researcher with an eye for innovations that can improve the well-being of populations, with limited access to essential resources.

In the fall of 2020, Kofi will join the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Princeton University with a research objective to design and produce a novel, multifunctional polymer membrane which can be used in applications that leverage renewable forms of energy to generate clean water.

He completed his doctor of philosophy degree in environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University, where he worked to expand the understanding of desalination processes via thermodynamic analysis and the development of polymeric materials.

And while the senior Christies take credit for their children’s achievements through guidance and nurturing, along with their strong faith in God, Oral stresses the importance on names that are given to children, as he says that is also very important.

“Omari Hasani Sadiki – the highest and first. Set an example and lay the groundwork for his siblings. Malikah Imani Najja – princess, beautiful and faithful; high achiever, ready to make a difference and Kofi Shomari Shakir – born on Friday and ready to make a difference in helping others,” Oral said in explaining the meanings behind his children’s names and how it influenced their path.

He said both he and his wife are overwhelmed with joy to see how their children have turned out.

“We are so proud of them. It’s a lot of hard work, but with motivation, we are happy they achieved what they did. Now they are ready to make their mark on the world.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com