Children's Advocate appointed to executive of global child protection body

Children’s Advocate and National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Diahann Gordon Harrison, has been appointed to the executive council of the International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN).

Gordon Harrison will serve a six-year term (2020 – 2026), starting in November.

The United States-based ISPCAN was established in 1977 and works in over 200 countries.

Advancing Jamaica’s interest as it relates to enhancing the child rights framework will be among the top priorities, the former state prosecutor said.

“I recognise that this is a significant accomplishment for Jamaica and indeed for the Caribbean region and will leverage the vast array of benefits for the children whom we serve,” she added.

ISPCAN says its mission is to prevent cruelty to children in every nation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.