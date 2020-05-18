COVID-19 cases remain at 520, four more recoveries

COVID-19 cases in Jamaica remain flat at 520, as there has been no new positive patient in the last 24 hours.

Further, four more persons have recovered, bringing the total to 131.

The Health and Wellness Ministry says this means that Jamaica now has a 25.2% recovery rate.

It says there are currently no seriously ill cases in Jamaica.

There are 380 active cases with fatalities remaining at nine.

