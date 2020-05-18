First Rock throws support behind COVID-19

First Rock Capital Holdings, through its initiative to safeguard Jamaicans during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic, has recently joined forces with Pearnel Charles Jr, member of parliament for South East Clarendon; Dr Morais Guy, member of parliament for St Mary Central, and other members of parliament to extend a helping hand to those who are without at this time. The company contributed hundreds of care packages and cash in aid of the Farmers’ Programme; and offered assistance to the elderly and shut-ins who are facing devastating circumstances at this time.

According to Ryan Reid, co-founder and CEO of First Rock Capital Resource Limited, “First Rock recognises the challenges being faced by Jamaicans by virtue of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw it imperative, as a corporate entity, to step in and make a difference. As a result, we have prepared a total of 500 care packages for persons in the communities within the parishes of Clarendon, St Mary and other locations.”

First Rock’s core focus is to help persons who are less fortunate to maintain hope and a positive outlook for a better Jamaica. “All is not lost, through the willpower to be our brother’s keeper in such testing times, we can make it through,” said Reid.