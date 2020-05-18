Gun and ammunition seized in Kingston, man arrested

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and nine rounds of ammunition during a police operation on 4th Street, Kingston on Saturday.

The police report that about 11:45 p.m., a team was in the area when a premises was searched.

One High Standard .22 revolver along with nine rounds of ammunition was found on the roof of the house.

The man was then taken into custody.

