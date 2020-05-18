Hanover Health Dept ramping up measures to keep COVID-19 out

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite being the only parish without a case of COVID-19, stakeholders in Hanover remain vigilant as it relates to testing for the deadly respiratory virus, with the Hanover Health Department (HHD) and other stakeholder organisations pulling out all the stops to keep the disease out of the parish.

According to Dr Kausal Singh, the medical officer of health (MOH) for Hanover, since April 23, the HHD has been canvassing the parish, seeking to identify respiratory illness via a sanitary survey. The aim is to identify if there are any cases of respiratory illness with a view to taking action.

“The Hanover Health Department has been taking samples at five different health centres across the parish, and also at the Noel Holmes Hospital. A total of 62 samples were taken from residents of the parish, and all returned negative,” Singh stated, while tabling his report at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

Singh said that between the months of March and April, approximately 112 persons were quarantined within the parish, most at their homes, with seven of them tested because of their contact history. However, all the results were negative. The quarantine and follow-up period lasted for a minimum of two weeks.

“On April 23, the HHD commenced respiratory illness and sanitary survey in eight districts, to find out if any respiratory illness cases exist in the communities,” said Singh, who further noted that there was no unusual rise in cases when compared to last year’s figures.

“The HHD has been urging the citizens of the parish to get their sample (COVID-19) taken, if they have any respiratory symptoms or fever. They can get it done by attending any of our clinics at Ramble, Hopewell, Sandy Bay, Lucea or Green Island, as well as they can make an appointment through the Ministry of Health and Wellness online portal,” explained Singh.

While expressing appreciation to all the stakeholders across the parish for their cooperation and collaboration with the HHD in the fight to keep the virus out the parish, Singh advised residents to remain vigilant in their infection prevention and control measures.

He warned that COVID-19 has the potential to become endemic and remain in Jamaica for a long time.