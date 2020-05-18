Ship drifting as Jamaican crew members linger for landing approval

The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line vessel, Adventure of the Seas, is now drifting in Caribbean waters as the captain lingers for landing clearance from Jamaican authorities.

Some 1,044 ship workers are aboard the vessel.

Shortly before 9 o'clock this morning, the captain reported that he was about 100 miles from Falmouth and would take only a couple hours to get there once granted approval for disembarkation.

The ship was expected to dock in Falmouth today and complete disembarkation by Saturday.

That's when some of the crew members would complete 14 days of quarantine on board.

Other Jamaicans on the ship have been in quarantine for almost a month.

Last evening, Prime Minister Andrew Holness released a statement saying that there would be a "serious" breach of good faith if Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines intends to sail to Jamaica without notice or approval.



The vessel left the Dominican Republic on Sunday heading to Jamaica

But in the statement, Holness maintained that up to this point, no date for arrival has been agreed.

"If it is true that the ship intends to sail into Jamaican waters without formal approval or even courtesy of notice, while discussions are still ongoing, then this would represent a serious departure from good maritime practices, and the cooperative nature of the dialogue we have been having on this matter," Holness said.

