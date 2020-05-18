Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett welcome baby girl

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt and his entrepreneur girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed their first daughter.

She was born yesterday.

In January, the couple launched the countdown to the birth of Baby Bolt in early morning Instagram announcements.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has taken to Twitter to congratulate the new parents.

