$25 million in support for 1,500 community bars

Some 1,500 community bars across the island are to receive more than $25 million in support as they rebuild from the financial fallout due to restrictions imposed by the government to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Community bars reopened today after being closed for two months.

Beverage company Pepsi-Cola Jamaica in partnership with Red Stripe, Celebration Brands, and the Desnoes & Geddes Foundation today launched their initiative “For our bars: For Jamaica”, which will see hard-hit community bars receiving drink products to replenish their stocks.

Additionally, bars will be provided with masks, face shields, and sanitisers.

Workers will undergo training in health and sanitation protocols, responsible customer service to include speed and efficiency in pouring, and serving beverage products.

Bar owners will also be trained in increasing revenue, profitable cocktail programmes, the foundations of profitability, and boosting staff morale.

“Many of these small and medium-size businesses have been greatly inconvenienced and many may otherwise remain closed without such an initiative as this. Enduring weeks without commercial activity, confronting fixed expenses, and more so, seeing to the well-being of families who count on them have posed a tremendous challenge. We seek to honour our relationship with these operators who have supported us over the years by giving back in this way,” said Alejandro Sacasa, Pepsi General Manager.

