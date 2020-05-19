$25 million in support for 1,800 community bars

Some 1,865 community bars across the island are to receive more than $25 million in support as they rebuild from the financial fallout due to restrictions imposed by the government to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Community bars reopened today after being closed for two months.

Red Stripe in partnership with beverage company Pepsi-Cola Jamaica, Celebration Brands and the Desnoes & Geddes Foundation today launched their initiative “For our bars: For Jamaica”.

It will see hard-hit community bars receiving drink products to replenish their stocks.

Additionally, bars will be provided with masks, face shields, and sanitisers.

Workers will undergo training in health and sanitation protocols, responsible customer service to include speed and efficiency in pouring, and serving beverage products.

Bar owners will also be trained in increasing revenue, profitable cocktail programmes, the foundations of profitability, and boosting staff morale.

