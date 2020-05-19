AK47 rifle seized in Matthews Lane, Kingston
Published:Tuesday | May 19, 2020 | 9:54 AM
The Darling Street Police seized an AK47 rifle during an operation on Matthews Lane, Kingston on Monday.
The police report that a team was on an operation about 1:00 p.m. when a premises was searched and the weapon found.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
