Finally...1,044 Jamaican ship workers dock in Falmouth

Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas with some 1,044 Jamaican ship workers on board has arrived at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny.

The Jamaicans will disembark in batches of 200 every 48 to 72 hours and will be tested for COVID-19 and transported to the Bahia Principe hotel in St Ann to await their results.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday told a press conference that ship workers who test positive will go into state quarantine while those who test negative will be allowed to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Persons in home quarantine will have their location tracked and must do video check-ins multiple times a day, Holness said.

