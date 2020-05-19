Healthcare workers want dual COVID-19 and hurricane plan

Albert Ferguson, Gleaner Writer

With the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season looming and the country’s healthcare system focusing on fighting the COVID-19 crisis, stakeholders in the health sector are calling for the government to begin to develop a response plan to deal with both issues.

Sixteen named storms, some predicted to bring gust in excess of 100 kilometres per hour, are projected to emerge during the hurricane season, which will begin on June 1 and end on November 30.

Forecasters at the United States-based Colorado State University are warning that the six-month period will be more active than normal.

Carmen Johnson, president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica, says now is the time for Jamaica to prepare, arguing that it is critical for the country’s healthcare system to be boosted.

“We have never really looked at a pandemic as one of the disaster preparedness measures. We more looked at flood, fire, hurricane and we have always been prepared for dengue, typhoid, and those things, but we now have to look beyond COVID and prepare to treat with the two things.

“We need to start the discussion of what could happen if we are directly hit by a hurricane,” said Johnson.

“We need to prepare our houses to ensure that when you are staying in, you are not only staying safe from COVID- 19 but you are also staying safe from the accidents that can take place during a hurricane.

“While we are paying attention to preparing our isolation and quarantine areas we are also to ensure that the other areas of the facilities and the healthcare deliveries are addressed at the same time so that if we have to treat with the two of them together, the system will not collapse,” added Johnson.

Karen Brown, president of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspector, echoed similar sentiments.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic in the midst, that is a double whammy,” Brown stated.

“Although disaster response is an activity which we have done over the years, things can be a bit complicated, particularly with a severe weather-related disaster,” she added.

Stressing that the island’s over 400 public health officers are ready to serve during an emergency, Brown is lobbying for a national response plan in light of the impending start of the hurricane season during the current coronavirus crisis.

She said that plan should take into account the provision for safety gear and counselling.

