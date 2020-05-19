Men charged following attempted robbery at business establishment

Charges have been laid against two men who were held by the police following an attempted robbery.

They are 39-year-old Marlon Ellis, a taxi operator of Penn Street, Kingston 12, and 18-year-old Koby Smith, a labourer of Mark Lane, Kingston, who were charged on Saturday with shop breaking with intent after being interviewed in the presence of their attorney.

The police report that about 7: 00 p.m. on Saturday, May 09, a team was on patrol when they interrupted two men who were attempting to break into a business establishment at Brentford Mall, Kingston 5

The men were arrested.

