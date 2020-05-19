No new COVID cases for second straight day, 14 more recoveries

Jamaica today recorded 14 more recoveries of COVID-19 patients pushing the tally 145.

At the same time, for the second consecutive day, there was no new case of the virus.

This means the total remains at 520.

