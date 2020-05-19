RISE Life gets $500,000 towards mask initiative for low-income communities

Non-governmental organisation RISE Life Management Services has received $500,000 towards its initiative to provide masks to residents in low-income communities.

The funding was provided by investment firm Stocks and Security Limited (SSL) and its partner Canada-based One Love Music Festival.

Noting the government’s impetus for Jamaicans to wear masks, Executive Director of RISE Life, Sonita Morin-Abrahams, highlights that while crucial to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, not everyone can access or afford masks.

Morin-Abrahams explains that protective tools are urgent in areas where social distancing is not practical.

“Many are practising distancing in public, but the reality of the living situation in most low-income households makes it next to impossible. The communities we serve typically live in close quarters with relatives and other neighbours.”

Seeing this dilemma, Morin-Abrahams put out the call for help and SSL answered, reaching out to One Love Music Festival to jointly contribute $500,000 to the cause.

Donovan Rhoden of the One Love Music Festival commented, “We in the Jamaican Diaspora are concerned with the challenges being faced back at home, so we were looking for a way to get masks to as many Jamaicans as we could. When SSL reached out to us to help fund this admirable RISE initiative; we were honoured to jump on board.”

“SSL specialises in raising funds under unique circumstances and through our foundation we are happy to contribute to such a positive and necessary project. Our SSL family is committed to engaging with projects that create value for our investors and our nation. From where we sit, it is always valuable to invest in the future of our people. As the nation rallies to get to the other side of this crisis, securing a safer future for Jamaicans should be a priority for all business leaders,” said SSL Group CEO Zachary Harding.

For over three decades, RISE Life Management Services has been committed to the protection and development of Jamaica’s most vulnerable.

So when Morin-Abrahams reached out to her RISE network, the response was dynamic.

Campion High School students Rhys and Maria Greenland raised an initial amount, providing 100 masks for the Parade Gardens community.

This sparked a wider initiative to provide thousands of masks, along with hygiene products and information on COVID-19.

“RISE has served the community for decades, earning the respect necessary to make an impact in both educating and equipping community members. We, therefore, decided to incorporate this initiative under our banner and engage our private sector network for support,” said Morin-Abrahams.

The Musson Foundation also answered the call, providing hygiene products and flyers to complete the package for distribution by the RISE team and their NGO partners islandwide.

Melanie Subratie, chairperson of the Musson Foundation, notes that the foundation was more than happy to support.

“The Musson Foundation was built out of a commitment to contribute positively to the lives of Jamaicans and we are honoured to be able to support an initiative with a respected institution like RISE that has proven their authentic dedication to the community. Our foundation remains focused on serving the needs of all Jamaicans as we navigate this difficult time.”

