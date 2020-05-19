US$20,000 gofundme launched for late Jodian Fearon

Portia Green-Haughton, the mother of late Jodian Fearon, has launched a US$20,000 gofundme account to seek donations to assist with legal and other expenses related to her daughter’s passing.

The initiative was launched yesterday and has so far received over US$2,700 in donations.

Click here for gofundme page

Fearon died under controversial circumstances at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) on April 25, six hours after delivering her baby at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

She was earlier refused admission to the UWHI and Victoria Jubilee Hospital after having to leave the privately-operated Andrews Memorial Hospital where she had spent one day on a ward.

It is reported that Andrews Memorial sought to have her transferred because she reportedly showed symptoms of the coronavirus, with the health facility indicating that it was not in a position to handle a case.

Fearon later tested negative for the virus.

Police and administrative investigations have been launched into whether neglect or criminal negligence led to her demise.

Green-Haughton says her family is of the view that as of result of misdiagnosis, Jodian’s management of care was compromised.

She says the family is seeking the truth as well as justice for Jodian and every Jamaican who continues to access the public healthcare system.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.