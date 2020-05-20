Protect vulnerable groups from effects of COVID-19 pandemic – PAHO director

The director of the Pan American Health Organization, Dr Carissa F. Etienne, yesterday warned of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on groups such as poor and indigenous people in the Americas.

“If we want to slow the spread of the pandemic and put our region on a path to recovery, we must protect vulnerable groups from COVID-19,” said Etienne.

She added: “The virus is surging across our region. We are increasingly worried about the poor and other vulnerable groups at greatest risk of illness and death from the virus. The recent spike in cases and fatalities is partly due to the virus taking root in these groups,” she said in a press briefing from PAHO headquarters.

More than two million cases and more than 121,000 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the Americas as of May 18 – a 14 per cent increase in both cases and deaths from last week.

Dr Etienne called for improved access to effective public health measures, the strengthening of health system capacity to better serve vulnerable populations, and for strong social and economic protection.

“During a pandemic, we must overcome the structural inequalities that limit access to services. This means establishing mechanisms that support universal access to health regardless of income, pooling resources with the private and not-for-profit sector, eliminating payment at point of service and setting up emergency hospitals that add surge capacity where it is most needed,” she said.