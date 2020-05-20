StJMC to address tax payment restrictions at MoBay collectorate

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) is seeking to have a dialogue with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) about devising convenient ways for residents of the parish to pay their property taxes, following reports that payment opportunities at the local collectorate office have been restricted.

During last Thursday’s monthly sitting of the StJMC, Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis, who is also the corporation’s chairman, said that he would speak to Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie with a view to having the concern addressed.

“We’ll be in a virtual meeting with the minister of local government, and that’s one of the issues that I will raise with him. I don’t think we can afford to lock out people who want to pay their taxes, but don’t have access to what they’re required to do,” said Davis.

“This position will have to be reviewed for St James, because we have several outstations that we can use to collect property taxes, so the necessary social-distance hygiene [to prevent COVID-19 spread] can be observed. It’s a concern that we’ve discussed because the property tax is not being collected and it’s drying up the revenue that will come to the municipality, and which is so well needed,” added Davis.

The mayor was responding to Senator Charles Sinclair, the councillor for the Montego Bay North East division, who complained that the TAJ has been refusing to accept tax payments at its Montego Bay office without providing adequate alternatives for residents.

“I saw a release from the TAJ that put a restriction on the collection of property tax and motor vehicle certificate fees, and it indicated that collections should not be taken at certain specified tax offices, including Montego Bay. Stories have been brought to my attention of persons who stood in line, observed social distancing, waited their turn for hours, got to the cashier to make payment, and the payment was refused,” said Sinclair.

“I’m asking if this corporation could write to the TAJ, or ask the local government ministry to ask the TAJ to review their position in respect to St James, because of the difficulties that exist in this parish regarding payment of property tax. To ask a resident of St James to go to some other parish is unreasonable,” Sinclair argued.

Last month, the TAJ adjusted its opening hours due to the all-island curfew which was implemented in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It announced that several of its services, including property tax payment, can be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.