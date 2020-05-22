Alleged lottery scammer nabbed in St James

The coordinated efforts of personnel from Jamaica Customs and the Area One Lottery Scam Task Force led to the arrest and charge of an alleged lottery scammer in Anchovy, St James on Thursday.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Dario Davis of York Bush district in Mount Carey in the parish.

He has been charged with possession of identity information with intent and possession of access device.

The police say Davis was arrested after arousing suspicions when he collected a package containing bank cards.

They further say that the team conducted follow-up operations between 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at two locations in York Bush district in the parish and two cellphones were seized.

Davis’s court date is being finalised.

