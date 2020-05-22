Cocaine seized at Kingston airport

For the second time in just over two weeks, the work of the Canine Division has led to the seizure of illegal drugs, this time at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m., a canine team, including police dog ‘Emma’, was checking cargo for an outgoing flight when Emma detected anomalies.

The team then inspected air conditioning compressors and found cocaine hidden inside.

The items were seized and have since been handed over to the Narcotics Division, where detectives are continuing their investigation.

