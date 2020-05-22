Jeneil Williams: Pregnant in a pandemic - Supermodel shares her story with ‘Vogue’

Pulse star and multiple Vogue cover girl, Jeneil Williams, is expecting a baby this summer and, true to form, the supermodel has been the focus of major magazines as they chronicle her journey to motherhood.

Vogue, for which Williams has shot three covers and numerous editorials, recently featured the expectant mother in a story titled ‘How a Model Mom-to-be is Handling Pregnancy in a Pandemic’.

And how does it feel to be working as a model as she looks to become a mom? “It is great for me to be still working and to be the subject of a story that I can share not only as a professional model, but also my everyday experiences as I go through the process of another phase of life,” says the supermodel, speaking from her home in New York.

Williams was busy and booked to travel to San Francisco, the UK and Sweden for some of her top retail clients, including H&M and the Gap up to late April. However, the gradual global lockdown forced Williams to rethink these extensive trips for work as she sought to take extra care with her pregnancy.

“It is a joy being pregnant and I am super happy to be on my way to becoming a mom, but it is also a challenging experience with all that is going on with the coronavirus right now,” says Williams. “I have to do my doctor’s visits alone and follow strict orders to make sure I protect myself and my baby,” she continues. The fitness enthusiast credits her extensive workouts for giving her the strength to get her through the more difficult days while adjusting to the need to get help as she navigates carrying a baby.

Baby Girl in July

Despite the times, Williams has not been denied the pleasures of experiencing all that comes with becoming a mother. And as is the case for most celebration of special occasions during COVID-19, Williams enjoyed a virtual party with friends and professional colleagues last week as part of her gender reveal and baby shower. Williams and her partner, Shay Hunter, will be welcoming a baby girl in July.

July is special for the supermodel, who began her career with Pulse 15 years ago, in July. She would later compete in the agency’s seminal model event, the Caribbean Model Search, both the live and TV editions. Williams came full circle when she participated as a celebrity judge on the company’s hit model reality TV series. She has also designed and presented collections on Pulse’s Caribbean Fashionweek. The evergreen beauty’s model history has been marked with many important milestones after being introduced to the world of international modelling by Pulse boss, Kingsley Cooper.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Williams has made her mark on the world of fashion and modelling, appearing on several covers of Vogue and a host of other publications, a plethora of campaigns including those for L’Oreal cosmetics, H&M, Nike, Calvin Klein Performance and, more recently, Tom Ford Beauty, plus scores of top runway appearances for clients like Lanvin and Louis Vuitton, the cover of a book titled Supreme Models. She was named among five top Jamaican models who changed the face of fashion, an accolade she shared with agency colleague Nadine Willis and the inimitable Grace Jones.

“I am grateful for an amazing career in modelling anchored by Pulse. I am thankful for all the love and support I have received over these years and I am excited to share this next chapter in my story as a working mom when I welcome my baby girl into the world,” said a beaming Williams.