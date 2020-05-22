Kings House Avenue in St Andrew to be closed this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising commuters that Kings House Avenue in St Andrew will be closed to through traffic this weekend.

The closure, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, is to facilitate the installation of a drainage pipe across the width of the roadway.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that the drainage improvement works, that are being undertaken, will require excavation of the road surface.

He says that the roadway will be closed a lane at a time to allow for persons to have access to their properties.

During the period of closure, persons who have to use the roadway are being advised to exercise extreme caution and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

