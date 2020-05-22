Saluting the #HealthcareHeroes

Essential workers continue to make tremendous sacrifices every day to assist those who have contracted COVID-19. They are also instrumental in helping to flatten the curve. It is important to show that they are appreciated, and so we continue to salute the #HealthcareHeroes.

Dr Christina Collins

Profession: Medical Officer

Place of work: Spanish Town Hospital

Length of service: Six moths months

“Generally, my family is supportive since I’ve been a practising doctor. I take the necessary precautions at work so that when I go home I lower the chances of infecting my family members. For example, I shower, social distance and wear a mask.”

Dr Edmond Isles

Profession: Medical Officer at

Place of work: Spanish Town Hospital

Length of service: Four years

“My family is very concerned about me and they call me regularly. I’m from Trinidad and Tobago and we video call and chat almost every day. They constantly remind me to practise good hygiene. We try to be as safe as possible and adhere to all the protocols, and we are pleading to everyone else to do the same to help make our work a bit easier during this very trying time.”

Dr Stephanie Clayton-Day Scarlett

Profession: Paediatrician

Place of work: Spanish Town Hospital

“COVID-19 has changed the way that we practise, as doctors. Even though children are not significantly affected, we still have to take precautions. I have a ‘coming home routine’ – the children will meet me at the car door and they try to hug me and tell me the day’s events, but I have to tell them that they can’t touch me. I also leave my shoes outside and don’t interact with them until I’ve removed my work clothes.

My three children are also required to attend online school, and it’s a big challenge for mothers who are essential workers and have to balance work and caring for their children.

While I’m worried about what the future may hold, I’m grateful to help children in need, as a paediatrician.”

Nurse Ishmael Lagurat

Profession: Cuban nurse

Place of work: Spanish Town Hospital

Length of service: Three and half years

“Working with Jamaicans is wonderful because I feel like I’m a part of a family here. My family is worried but they know I take my precautions and they call to check up on me.”

Joan Morgan

Profession: Supervisor of the Supply Department

Place of work: Spanish Town Hospital

Length of service: 13 years

“Working in a pandemic is new to us so it has been hard to adjust, but we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that we keep ourselves safe. As a mother, I have to go home to a daughter who loves to hug and kiss me, but with this pandemic, I have to ensure that I sanitise myself before I leave work and ensure I don’t mix my work clothes with other family members’ clothes. She is concerned but I just let her know that I’m taking the necessary precautions and wearing my PPE.

Even though I don’t work directly with patients, I work with the doctors and nurses who come to me for their PPE that they wear when treating patients.”