Tucker main road in St James getting $114 million rehabilitation

A $114 million dollar road rehabilitation contract is now being executed along the Tucker main road in St James.

The project is focusing on the section of the corridor between Taylor Avenue and the Friendship community.

This project represents a strategic partnership between the National Works Agency (NWA) and the National Housing Trust (NHT), which is aimed at improving the road conditions in the area.

The roadway is heavily used and serves several communities including Tucker, Irwin, and the new Estuary development being done by the NHT in the Friendship community.

It also serves as a link to communities such as Johns Hall and Lottery.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that this phase of the project involves drainage improvement, the reshaping and stabilisation of the roadway, and road resurfacing using Asphaltic Concrete.

Additionally, the project will involve the construction of retaining walls along sections of the roadway.

Ricketts says that the project will complement the earlier repair of the 1.5 km stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and Taylor Avenue, which was completed on March 20.

The first phase of the project involved drainage improvement, the construction of retaining walls, the reshaping and stabilisation of the roadway, and road resurfacing using Asphaltic Concrete.

The project is being completed with funds made available by the NHT.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.