Broken main leaves some downtown communities without water

The National Water Commission (NWC) says a broken main along Studio One Boulevard is the cause of service disruption affecting parts of downtown Kingston.

The incident has affected communities served by the Montgomery Corner tank. The affected communities include: Trench Town, Jones Town, Rose Town and surrounding areas.

NWC says repairs should be completed by 8:00 p.m.

