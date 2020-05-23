Calabar alumni donate tablets

CALABAR HIGH School recently got a boost to its efforts to deliver online learning to students hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Calabar Alumni and Friends Association UK donated six tablets, to be made available to deserving students on a means-test basis.

The devices were presented to the school’s guidance counsellor, Jennifer Jarrett, by Calabar alumnus Andrew Cato and Calabar Alumni and Friends Association UK Jamaican ambassador Andrea Thomas on behalf of the association.

Dave Thomas, president of the Calabar Alumni and Friends Association UK, said: “It is imperative that we ensure that we provide relief to redress some of the structural inequalities in part that affect our students disproportionately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision of electronic devices to deserving students signals a small but important contribution to the growth and development of the leaders of tomorrow.”

Thomas noted that the donation was the latest in the group’s efforts to assist.

As part of its education strategy, the Calabar Alumni and Friends Association, in the past four years alone, has provided in excess of 55 scholarships to deserving students at the school, totalling approximately J$4 million. Additionally, the association has renovated the school library and supplied 30 computers and two overhead projectors. Last year, it donated a consignment of approximately 400 mathematics and science textbooks to assist students with their preparations for external examinations.

Headed by occupational therapist and public health specialist Dave Thomas, the association’s advisory board includes England-born entrepreneur and business strategist Dr Carlton Brown, political scientist Dr Lisa Soares, barrister Anthony McKen, educator and inspirational speaker Rhona Whitely-Beckford, and people and talent partner Nigel Lowe.