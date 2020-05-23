COVID recoveries reach 200

Recovery from COVID-19 in Jamaica has increased to 36 per cent of cases.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, a short while ago, revealed that nine more persons were released from care, moving the number people who have recovered from the disease to 200.

Jamaica has had 550 cases of the disease since March 10, following the confirmation of six new cases in the past 24 hours. Five of the six new cases, four males and one female, are among those Jamaicans who recently returned to the country. One of the five returned from the United Kingdom and the other four arrived on the cruise ship, which docked in Falmouth, Trelawny on Tuesday.

The sixth person is from Kingston and St Andrew, whose case is being investigated.

The number of people who have died from the disease in Jamaica remains at nine. Only one person is being treated as critically ill and one is moderately ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.