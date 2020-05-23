Inmate dies after trying to disarm correctional officers

An inmate from the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre died today after trying to disarm correctional officers.

Both the police and the Independent Commission of Investigations are probing the incident, which allegedly stemmed from a complaint from the inmate about feeling chest pains.

The inmate was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital for treatment where he allegedly attempted to disarm the correctional officers of their service weapons. According to a joint release from the Ministry of National Security and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, one of the officers' firearm was discharged during the incident, hitting the inmate in the abdomen.

The inmate died while undergoing surgery in hospital.

