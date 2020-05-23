New boss for JPS

Michel Gantois, an investment banker turned energy tycoon who speaks four languages, will lead the country’s power utility company, Jamaica Public Service (JPS).

Gantois will replace Emanuel DaRosa, whose tenure as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of JPS ends May 30, 2020. JPS advised in a release to the Jamaica Stock Exchange that he will assume the role of president and CEO effective May 31, 2020.

Gantois, started as a humanitarian at Doctors Without Borders in Africa and quickly rose to lead publicly listed companies around various sides of the globe, according to his Linkedin profile.

He has led energy entities of a similar size in terms of revenue in Peru and Australia. He has described JPS as “a company with strong roots in the community and a proud history in supplying essential services to the people and the industry of Jamaica”. He added in the release that he wants to lead the team in its next phase of growth.

His profile states that he incubated a hydrogen business unit for a listed mining company. He was also CEO for ENGIE Australia, a company that earns US$650 million ($2 billion Australian dollars) a year; leading 1,800 employees to develop and manage power plants and sell energy and efficiency services to 700,000 customers.

Gantois holds a Master of Business Administration degree and speaks English, French, Dutch and Spanish, according to his profile.

