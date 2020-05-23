New chair for Diaspora Education Task Force

DR DWAYNE Dyce, a Washington-based educator, is the new chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force (JDETF), formerly headed by Leo Gilling. The change was formally announced during the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) leadership conference call on May 11.Dyce, who grew up in Murray Mountain, St Ann, welcomed the new role, saying: “I am honoured to serve in the capacity as chair of the JDETF. JDETF has a long history of service and impact. I am completely behind the goals of the task force to focus on the educational empowerment of the Jamaican people. Jamaica has given me everything, and in return, I’m passing this blessing on to others.”

JDETF founder Gilling thanked all the volunteers with whom he had worked over the past seven years, noting, “It has been an honour to serve in this collaborative and altruistic way, but succession planning is important to the ongoing development of JDETF, and the work of JDETF and the successive task forces have now set the foundation of JDTAN.”

Gilling will now focus on his role as chairman of the JDTAN, which he founded in September of last year.

“JDETF’s flagship programme, the Advancement in Education Summit, has provided over 1,500 Jamaican educators with professional development, school tours, and best-practice sharing in education pedagogy with diaspora educators over the last six years, starting with the inaugural summit in Jamaica in 2014. The summit now rotates through the diaspora to expose Jamaican teachers to even more regional education best practices,” a release noted.