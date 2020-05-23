Senate pays tribute to Oliver Clarke

The Senate on Friday paid tribute to the late former chairman of the RJRGLEANER Group, Oliver Clarke.



Clarke died last Saturday after a battle with cancer.



“The tongue of good report has been heard on his behalf across media landscape and I would ask the clerk to write to Mrs Clarke indicating that the senate has observed his passing and offering our sincere condolences,” Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson said just before the close of the sitting.



He was joined by Opposition Senator Dr Floyd Morris who remembered Clarke for his contribution to a committee looking at the working conditions of parliamentarians.



“It was much more than looking at the salary. And one of the things coming out of the recommendations from him was to ensure that we ensure that we have proper parliamentary facilities to accommodate the sittings of both the Senate and House of Representatives. Because I was one of those members who appeared before him on behalf of the Senate Mr President. And I tell you, he was shocked and appalled to hear and learn and of the circumstances under which the parliamentarians were operating and you know, he made some strong recommendations for corrective actions…,” Morris said.



"We want to express our profound condolences to this outstanding Jamaican who have given selfless service to his country and we want to ensure we join with you in transmitting those expressions to his wife and family,” he added.



Also paying tribute to Clarke was Leader of Government Business, Kamina Johnson Smith who said Clarke sometimes provided the space for her to discuss sensitive foreign affairs matters.



“Oliver Clarke was a giant of the business community. One who had a deep and abiding interest in all matters relating to Jamaica and betterment of Jamaica,” Johnson Smith said.



“He was a great man, he will be well remembered,” Johnson Smith added.

Clarke led The Gleaner as chairman and managing director for more than four decades. He was also chairman of the JN Group up to his death, which he had also served for close to 50 years. He stepped down as chairman of the RJRGLEANER Group just months before his passing. Clarke was 75.

