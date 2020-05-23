Spanish Town man killed during dispute with brother

A man is dead following a dispute with his brother in Spanish Town, St Catherine yesterday the police confirm.

Dead is 55 year-old Michael Crooks of Fair Close in Spanish Town.

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but information reaching The Gleaner is that about 12:45 p.m. yesterday the brothers had an argument, during which a knife was drawn. Both men were wounded during the fight. They were found along a roadway and taken to hospital, where Michael Crooks was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating.

The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide the details as they emerge.

