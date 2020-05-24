Employers to foot bill for returning work-permit holders in Cayman placed in quarantine

(CMC): Premier of the Cayman Islands Alden McLaughlin, has announced that employers are now expected to foot the quarantine bill for returning work-permit holders who will be placed in isolation for 14 days.

This is a shift from the position taken last week when it was announced that work-permit holders, their spouses and dependents will be allowed to return to Cayman on incoming repatriation flights; however, they would be required to quarantine at the government isolation facility at their own cost. The 14-day stay costs over US$2,000.

However, according to the process for return, “if the employee is deemed eligible to return, the employer must confirm that they will be responsible for the cost of the isolation stay and will pay it up front, [and] that they will also be responsible for the cost of additional isolation if their employee tests positive at the end of the 14 days”.

The premier added that requests for permission for work-permit holders and non-Caymanians to travel to the Cayman Islands will be decided on by the Deputy Premier’s Office.

