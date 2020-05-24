Former correctional officer killed in road crash

A former correctional officer died in a motor vehicle crash in Portland yesterday.

He has been identified as Rollin Brown, a former warden.

He was allegedly hit from his bicycle in Buff Bay as two motor vehicles sped and crashed into a ditch about 4:00 p.m. yesterday.

The police say both vehicles were travelling westerly from Buff Bay, when the drivers lost control as they approached a corner near the community of Woodstock. The cars ran off the road and into a ravine.

Brown was hit during the incident. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The injuries to the passengers of both motor cars were not considered serious.

The Buff Bay Police are investigating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.