Former JFF president, Hugh Perry, dead

Former president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Hugh Perry has died.

Perry died in hospital this morning after ailing for some time. He was 80 years-old.

Perry served as JFF president from 1981 to 1983. Last year, he was recognised by the Government of Jamaica with a National Award for his contributions to the development of football and cricket.

A son of Portland, he served as trustee of the Jamaica Lay Magistrates Association and treasurer of the Portland Chamber of Commerce up to the time of his passing. He was also a director of the board of the Titchfield High School; president of the board of the Port Antonio Hospital, and also a director of the Portland Chamber of Commerce.

President of the Portland Football Association (PFA), Raymond Grant, who is also a former general secretary of the JFF, spoke highly of Perry’s achievements and contribution to sports at the national and local level.

“He has left a void, which might not be filled anytime soon," said Grant.

He added: “His stellar contribution goes beyond his duty as an administrator, and he was one who worked tirelessly without compensation. His role as a referee will linger for decades in our minds, and I actually witnessed him performing his last role in that capacity during a benefit match at Carder Park (Port Antonio, Portland) last year."

Grant said Perry's contribution was deep and extended beyond sports administration.

“On behalf of my entire executive council of the Portland Football Association and the football fraternity in general of Portland, we offer our deepest condolence. He has left a void, not only as a[n administrator, but also as a referee. When a person gives of their life to the sport of football and cricket, voluntarily, without any compensation, it is not easy to fill that void. There, however, remains committed persons in the parish."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.