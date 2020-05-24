Four injured in crash on Bustamante Highway

Four people have been injured in a crash along the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon.

The incident took place this afternoon.

The four were travelling in a Toyota Probox motorcar towards Mineral Heights in May Pen, when the driver attempted to overtake a line of vehicles and crashed into a Toyota Mark X.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

