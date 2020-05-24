Holness pledges $750,000 to support NCU students affected by COVID-19

Prime Minister Andrew has pledged three quarters of $1 million from his Positive Jamaica Foundation to the Northern Caribbean University's Alumni to fund scholarships and grants for students affected by COVID-19.

In a message endorsing the university's media-thon on his Twitter page, Holness said the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have affected students financing their tertiary education.

"The society cannot allow the dreams and ambitions of the next generation to be dashed," he said.

"This administration supports any initiative to fund the establishment of scholarships and grants to assist needy students to fulfil their goals achieving higher education," he continued.

The media-thon will be streamed live via the university's social media platforms and its radio and television station.

