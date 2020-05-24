Man in police custody following brother's death

A man who was allegedly involved in a dispute with his brother on Friday, is now in police custody, after his brother died following the incident.

The man was treated in hospital and released into police custody, the Jamaica Constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit has confirmed.

The incident, which left 55 year-old Michael Crooks dead, happened on Friday afternoon at his home on Fair Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police say at about 12:45 p.m., the brothers had an argument. A knife was drawn during the dispute and both men were wounded. They were found along the roadway and taken to hospital, where Crooks was pronounced dead.

The Gleaner will continue to track this story.

