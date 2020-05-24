Recoveries from COVID-19 outnumber new cases of disease

Recoveries from COVID-19 today outnumbered new cases of the disease in Jamaica.

Eleven people recovered, pushing the percentage of those recovering from the disease closer to 40 per cent, with 211 of the 552 people who contracted the illness, overcoming the disease.

There were only two new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported. One of the cases is a 25-year-old woman from the Corporate Area and the other, a 22 year-old man from St Ann. One is a contact of a confirmed case, and health officials are investigating how the other contracted the disease.

Only one person is deemed critically ill with the disease and the death toll remains at nine.

