Teen arrested in connection with eight year-old's killing; two others accosted for separate incidents

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the May 6 shooting of eight-year-old Toya Brown in West Kingston.

In a thread on Twitter, the police posted that the youth was one of two persons arrested on Friday for separate fatalities.

Toya was shot as she stood on the staircase of her home on Dumfires Street in West Kingston about 5:00 p.m. The suspect, allegedly, pointed a firearm upwards and began firing shots. Toya was shot in the upper body and died at hospital.

The police say the other suspect was arrested during an operation on Friday at about 4:00 p.m. His arrest is in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Kevin Clarke of Greenwich Road, St Andrew.

The police say Clarke was killed about 7:15 p.m. on an unspecified day in February. He was standing along the roadway when the suspect and other men, allegedly, drove up in a motor car and shot him several times in the upper body.

Itchy Pang charged

And the police have charged 31-year-old Domanie Taylor, otherwise called ‘Itchy Pang’, of Seivwright Pathway, Kingston 12 with two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The cops say Taylor was accosted during an operation on Tangerine Road, Kingston 11, last Tuesday. He is accused of brandishing a firearm and opening gunfire at a police team, as they patrolled the Kingston Western area.

