What stops my prayers from being answered?

Have you ever wanted the prayer life of Bible characters who brought the dead back to life, opened the eyes of the blind, and ended a three-year drought? Often, we think that ‘Prayers that Rock the World’ can only be done by the ‘superChristians’ of Bible times. But the Bible promises that we can all have that special relationship with God that brings miracles and breakthroughs by prayer.

However, the Bible also states that there are times when our prayers go unanswered. This is because of blockages that prevent us from having an impactful prayer life. So let us take a look at these hindrances that we have found in scripture.

1. Taking God for granted:

Nobody wants to be taken for granted. Imagine if a friend just asked for stuff all the time but didn’t ever want to spend any time with you. You would conclude that that is no friend. They are just being selfish, only using the relationship to get what they want with no thought of you. James 4:3 (NIV) says, “When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.” We must be sure that our motives are right and that we approach God with consideration for who He is and who we are.

2. Lacking Faith, Boldness, and Expectancy:

God wants us to rely on Him and to come to Him knowing that He wants to help us. To illustrate this point, in Luke 11:5-8, Jesus tells a parable about a friend who wakes a friend at midnight to ask a favour. It was because of the man’s boldness (not arrogance) that he gave him what he was looking for. God wants us to come before Him in bold faith because we know He is a good and generous Father. God wants His children to know that they can always approach Him for help because He loves us. God loves to bless us, and He wants us to approach Him. The Psalmist wrote: “Delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” Ps. 37:4

3. Not Understanding the Heart of God:

God is a God of love. He answers every prayer, but only in a way that will be a blessing to us. In his book, Too Busy Not To Pray, Bill Hybels explains this a little more. He says:

nIf the request is wrong, God says, “No”. Have you ever asked for something and God didn’t give it, and three months later, you are thanking God that He spared you from it?

n If the timing is wrong, God says, “Slow”. God is sometimes telling us to wait because the time isn’t right just yet.

n If you are wrong, God says, “Grow”. God uses the situation to help us grow in that area.

n But if the request is right, the timing is right, and you are right, God says, ‘Go!’

4. Giving up too Quickly:

Sometimes we fail to pray the thing through, but God wants us to PUSH – Pray Until Something Happens. In Daniel 9, we see where Daniel was fasting and praying, but the answer came 21 days after God released it. The fact is, if Daniel did not persevere in prayer, he may not have received the answer. There are times when we must persevere in prayer in order to see the answer manifest.

Friends, I can assure you that God wants us to pray. He knows that prayer can have a miraculous impact on us, others, and our world. So this week, let us get rid of these hindrances and pray with great joy to our God, who is excited to answer us!