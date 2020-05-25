88-year-old praises God for sending help

FORMER BASIC school teacher, 88-year-old Luna Hall, peered out of her board dwelling and shouted, “Thank you, Jesus, help is here,” as she received her care package on May 17.

“This is meaningful and I really appreciate it, as I was asleep and wake up to this. Thanks,” Hall said.

It was emotional for Shelly Morgan as she handed over a care package to her former basic school teacher.

“She taught me and many others from the community at Brassington Basic School, and to see her like this hurts, but I am glad to assist,” Morgan said.

“She was a good teacher, but time get harder, so I am glad she gets some assistance, it is really needed,” a resident, who wished not to be identified, said.

Persons in the community further said that more should be done for Hall, who dedicated her life to education. They appealed for any assistance for the former teacher. The octogenarian, a recipient of a Food For The Poor house, is going through a rough patch, and any help given to her will be welcome.

The care packages were distributed by JWN Foundation in collaboration with Shelly Restaurant and Lounge at Princeville Plaza.