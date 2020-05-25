Former May Pen mayor Milton Brown has died

Former Mayor of May Pen and councillor for the Mineral Heights division in Clarendon Milton Brown died early Monday morning.

Brown had been ill for the past few months.

He also suffered a massive stroke.

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh said the municipal corporation is in mourning.

"He was a good man, someone I enjoyed working with on the finance committee. He was appreciated by those whom he served in the Mineral Heights division," said Maragh about the man who served as councillor from 1998 to the time of his death.

