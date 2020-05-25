Higgler murdered in Westmoreland home invasion, attackers on the run

The police are reporting that 27-year-old Jermaine Cooper, a higgler of Seaton Crescent in Westmoreland, was shot and killed in his community on Saturday.

It is report that about 10:50 p.m., Cooper was at home when he was pounced upon by two gunmen who kicked open a door and opened gunfire, hitting him several times.

The police were summoned and Cooper was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

