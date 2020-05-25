McKenzie saddened by passing of former May Pen mayor

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has expressed sadness at the passing of former Mayor of May Pen and Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division Milton Brown.

Brown died today after a battle with cancer.

“This is a great loss for the system of Local Government. Milton was a highly effective Mayor. I can personally attest to his vision and hard work to improve the institutional capacity of local government in Clarendon in the two terms he served as Chairman of the Clarendon Parish Council from 2003 to 2012. As Mayor of Kingston and St Andrew during that time, I also got to see first-hand, his commitment to local governance and his effective advocacy as President of the Association of Local Government Authorities of Jamaica (ALGAJ).

“Since becoming Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division in 1998, Milton Brown endeared himself to his constituents, and provided them with a special brand of leadership. His 22 years of dedicated service to the people of Clarendon has come to an end today. He was always a fighter, a driven individual, and he rallied against ill-health in the last few months. Even as I express condolences to his immediately family, friends and the wider family in the Mineral Heights Division and the Jamaica Labour Party, I give thanks for his years of devoted, outstanding service to the party, to local government and to Jamaica,” said McKenzie in a statement today.

“This is a time of great loss for all of us, but in everything, I am grateful for the time that the Almighty loaned him to us. We will miss him, and pray that God’s perpetual light will shine on him,” he continued.

