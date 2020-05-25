Mitchell Town recreational park in Clarendon gets facelift

Olivia Brown, Gleaner Writer

Residents of Mitchell Town in Clarendon joined hands on Labour Day to give a facelift to the rural community’s more than five-decades-old recreational park.

The park was built in 1969 by former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer.

Spearheading the project was Mayor of May Pen and councillor for the Rocky Point division, Winston Maragh, who noted that the site, once used for exercise and other recreational activities, had lost its purpose and beauty over the years.

Maragh emphasised the importance of the park in facilitating community bonding, as the venue was the host for bicycle racing events that attracted many spectators and participants.

“It was a very beautiful park - a top-of-the-line park. Currently, we are working on rehabilitating it to its former glory,” Maragh said, noting that his team had commenced sourcing funding for the initiative.

The project attracted the efforts of social groups including the Mitchell Town Jamaica Labour Party Workers Group.

“When it comes to my community, I am very passionate. We need the park and we saw that it needed some uplifting, so we wanted to help,” said Brian Morris, president of the political group.

Morris told The Gleaner that the organisation, founded a month ago, has a mandate of working with stakeholders for the development of Mitchell Town.

